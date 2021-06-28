Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Acquires A$36,500.00 in Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Stuart Middleton purchased 9,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($26,071.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
About Fremont Petroleum
