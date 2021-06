Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Acquires A$36,500.00 in Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Stuart Middleton purchased 9,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($26,071.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Get Fremont Petroleum alerts:

About Fremont Petroleum

Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Pathfinder project covering an area of 15,282 acres in DJ Basin in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Austin Exploration Limited and changed its name to Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd in June 2017.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.