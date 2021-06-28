FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of FS Bancorp are going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

