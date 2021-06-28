FWL Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 1.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,536. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.