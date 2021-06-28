FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.62. 109,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,054. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.