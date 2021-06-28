FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kerry Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75. Kerry Group has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $152.75.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

