FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Boosted by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

