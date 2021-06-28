FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.19 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$15.12 and a 52-week high of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$791.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

