Geeq (GEEQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,754.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $139,754.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

