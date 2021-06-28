Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of SPS Commerce worth $64,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

