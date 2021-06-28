Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,360 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of MSA Safety worth $65,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA opened at $164.63 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

