Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 48,533 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $64,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after buying an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $44.47 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

