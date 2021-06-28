Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 60,837 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Bank OZK worth $63,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.