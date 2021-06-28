Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.28 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,022 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $66,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.