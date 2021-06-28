Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Envestnet worth $61,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $78.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

