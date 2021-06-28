Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,912 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $62,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $79.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

