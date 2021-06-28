Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Gevo stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,449,896. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

