Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $112,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

