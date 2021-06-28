Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $191.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $778.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $787.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $931.10 million, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $55.17. 298,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,291. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

