GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,545.80 ($20.20).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

