Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 730 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 432,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 215,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,891,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,735. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

