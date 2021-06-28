Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

