Globeflex Capital L P Increases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.20% of TrueBlue worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

