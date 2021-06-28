Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 353.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Gladstone Commercial comprises 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.26. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,028. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

