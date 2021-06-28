Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,251 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, reaching $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

