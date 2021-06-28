GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $733,428.64 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

GMS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. 470,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,661. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

