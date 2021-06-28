GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.