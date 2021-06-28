Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GSC traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,784. The stock has a market cap of C$402.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.49 and a one year high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

