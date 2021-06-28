Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 723,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,788. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

