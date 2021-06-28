Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $113.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter.

LOPE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

