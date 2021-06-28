Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 136.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:GVA opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

