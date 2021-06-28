Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,306,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $78,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.