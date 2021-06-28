Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 192,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 618,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

GTBIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

