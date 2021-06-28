Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 170 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNC stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.25. The company has a market cap of £672.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.