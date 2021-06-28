(GRT.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

(GRT.TO) has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.80 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

