Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 290,833 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.