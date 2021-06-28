Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 724,252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.40 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.