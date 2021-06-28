Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $157.18 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.