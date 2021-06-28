Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

