Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 62 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $375.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

