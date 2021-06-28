Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 79,846 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.