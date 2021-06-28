Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.