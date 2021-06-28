Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.33 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.