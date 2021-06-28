Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.39 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $133.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

