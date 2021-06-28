Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.