Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

