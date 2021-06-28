Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 900 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.71 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

