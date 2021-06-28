Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.80. The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

