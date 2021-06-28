Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises 2.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Walker & Dunlop worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.81. 1,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,515. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

