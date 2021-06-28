Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases 215,114 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 404.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Stamps.com comprises about 9.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,048. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.73. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.