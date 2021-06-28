HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 394.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

